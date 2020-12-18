 

No Borders, Inc. Subsidiary MediDent Supplies Announces Becoming a Factory Authorized Distributor of New Jersey Based Protective Health Gear's Model 5160 NIOSH N95 Respirator

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
MESA, AZ, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), is proud to announce that the Company has officially been named by Protective Health Gear as an “Authorized Distributor” of PHG’s products including the all new, Made in the USA Model 5160 NIOSH N95 Respirator

MediDent Supplies teams have worked tirelessly throughout the past year to establish supply chains both inside the USA and around the globe to help keep vitally needed PPE flowing to end users across America. The addition of PHG’s product line provides MediDent Supplies with a premium, Made in America NIOSH N95, that has been enthusiastically received by healthcare, first responder and commercial clients across the country.

As an Authorized Distributor, MediDent Supplies brings the high quality, USA made, NIOSH approved PHG 5160 N95 Respirator to clients big and small directly from the factory in Paterson, New Jersey through the MediDent Supplies Warehouse and Distribution facility in Mesa, Arizona. The PHG products manufactured for MediDent Supplies will be sealed with a “Distributed by MediDent Supplies” seal on each box to add a layer of brand impact and supply chain transparency. 

“We are extremely excited and honored to partner with MediDent Supplies to provide NIOSH approved N95 masks (Personal Protective Equipment) to a larger spectrum of clients through MediDent Supplies’ extensive customer network. It is during this time of national need that companies like Medident Supplies are vital to providing an American made product to Government and Healthcare clients as well as individual businesses and the general public,” said Brian Wolin, CEO of Protective Health Gear (PHG).

MediDent Supplies provides critically needed medical equipment and PPE to organizations, operators, healthcare professionals and civilians around the world. Due to recent events MediDent Supplies has rapidly scaled its supply chains, inventories and distribution capabilities in order to help and serve as rapidly and impactfully as possible.  With both on hand inventories as well as production capabilities, MediDent Supplies is committed to serving organizations of any size with the right equipment at the right time. 

