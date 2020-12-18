 

PropTech Acquisition Corp. Reports De Minimis Stockholder Redemptions, Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with Porch.com, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 14:00  |  63   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PTAC) (“PropTech” or “PTAC”), a special purpose acquisition company targeting businesses in the real estate technology industry, reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company's proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Porch.com, Inc. ("Porch” of “the Company") and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company's special meeting in lieu of its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting"). In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/proptechacquisition/sm2020/, on December 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time, as described in the Company's definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus, originally filed on December 3, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement").

All stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on November 27, 2020 (the "Record Date") are entitled to vote their shares represented in person via the virtual meeting platform or by proxy at the Special Meeting. The deadline to submit stockholder proxies is not later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on December 20, 2020. In connection with the proposed Business Combination, the Company filed the Proxy Statement with the SEC on December 3, 2020, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to the Company's stockholders of the Record Date. If any of the Company's stockholders have not received the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should confirm their proxy's status with their broker, or contact Morrow Sodali LLC, the Company's proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (866) 662-5200 or at PTAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Accordingly, the Company requests that each stockholder that holds its shares in "street name," meaning that their shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee, should, if it has not already done so, contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted. In addition, all stockholders of record as of the Record Date are encouraged to complete, sign, date and return a proxy card to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting.

Seite 1 von 3


PropTech Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PropTech Acquisition Corp. Reports De Minimis Stockholder Redemptions, Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with Porch.com, Inc. NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PTAC) (“PropTech” or “PTAC”), a special purpose acquisition company targeting businesses in the real estate technology industry, reminds stockholders to vote in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...