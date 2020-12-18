 

LexinFintech Named to Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in China for 2020 with New Product Le Card

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 13:58  |  19   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for educated young professionals in China, is honored to announce that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of 50 Most Innovative Companies in China for 2020 with its membership platform Le Card.

“As China’s first cross-platform membership service, Le Card brings customized services to young Chinese consumers while integrating privileges and perks from numerous online and offline consumption scenarios,” Fast Company commented.

Launched in 2019, Le Card is a digital membership service offering a wide range of benefits and privileges, including video-streaming services, on-demand delivery services, franchised hotels, cinemas, among many other consumption scenarios, as Lexin steps up efforts to tap the broader consumption market on top of its consumer finance business.

As of September, 2020, Le Card has made nearly 5,000 consumer privileges available to its customers by partnering with over 200 renowned brands, including international names such as Walmart, Alibaba’s Taobao, and Costa.

On the consumer end, Le Card aggregates privileges from various different consumer platforms into a single platform, enabling customers to enjoy perks and discounts across platforms without having to sign up as members for each. Leveraging big data technology, Le Card recommends customized products and services to customers based on their identity, preferences, and spending habits.

On the merchant end, Le Card enables vendors to adjust their operating strategies in a more timely manner based on its data insights, and enables merchants to enhance their operational efficiency and improve sales growth.

Dadi Cinema, one of China’s largest movie theater chains, has seen the number of its members grow by 108% on a month-on-month basis at its locations that partnered with Le Card, an increase that is significantly higher than the locations without the Le Card partnership. During China’s 2020 eight-day National Day holiday, the number of new members signing up for the Le Card-Dadi Cinema joint membership card increased by 60% year-on-year.

Data shows that Le Card members purchase 52% more frequently than non-members on a monthly basis, which mirrors the statistics disclosed by international peers. According to Business Insider, about 40% of Prime members spend more than $200 on Amazon over a 90-day period, as compared to 13% of non-Prime customers.

50 Most Innovative Companies in China is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of Fast Company's most highly anticipated awards of the year in China. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy in the country.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
LexinFintech is a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for educated young professionals in China. It provides a range of services including financial technology services, membership benefits, and a point redemption system through Fenqile ecommerce platform and Le Card membership platform. The company works with financial institutions and both online and offline brands and retailers to provide a comprehensive consumption ecosystem catering to the needs of young professionals in China. It utilizes advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence throughout its services and operations to better serve its customers.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com.

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 8047 
E-mail: liminchen@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Related Links
http://ir.lexin.com


LexinFintech Holdings (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LexinFintech Named to Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in China for 2020 with New Product Le Card SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and consumer finance platform for educated young professionals in China, is honored to announce that it has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors
24.11.20
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
20.11.20
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on November 24, 2020