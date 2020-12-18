 

For Super League, the Holidays are the Most Engaging Time of the Year!

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 14:00  |  65   |   |   

In-game events and programming continue to drive large-scale success, growth, and engagement with young gamers in Super League’s Minehut, highlighted by the debut of Winter Wonderland

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming  (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, announced today continued, large-scale growth and engagement with young gamers through in-game events, bolstered by the launch of Minehut’s Winter Wonderland, just in time for the holidays.

During the first three weeks of December, Super League’s Minecraft community Minehut achieved record peaks in activity, specifically seeing 130,000 daily active players and 20,000 concurrent players. These numbers further cement Minehut’s position as the second largest Minecraft java network globally, according to Minecraftservers.org. These holiday season activity levels represent a 40% and 25% increase respectively over Summer highs, as well as the peaks achieved at the beginning of the pandemic and nationwide stay-at-home orders.

With in-game events becoming a pop culture trend across top game titles, Super League continues to focus on delighting its loyal audience through imaginative creations that celebrate key cultural moments enjoyed by young gamers. Minehut’s Halloween Spooktacular was attended 2.4 million times from October 19th to October 31st. The company is anticipating even higher engagement for Winter Wonderland, a snow-covered landscape featuring fun-to-explore holiday-themed structures and a Play Your Way Parkour course, supported by Logitech G.

“COVID-19 has accelerated mainstream awareness of something the gaming industry has known for many years – that video games and gaming content are the dominant form of entertainment for people under the age of 24,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “We are proud to be able to give our fast-growing insatiable audience of young gamers opportunities to play, connect, and find more moments of joy during this holiday season.”  

Super League is seeing exciting registered user and video viewership growth as well, with registered users up 17%, and views across its content channels targeting young gamers on Tik Tok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube up 81%, since October.

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth. For more: superleague.com

Seite 1 von 3
Super League Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

For Super League, the Holidays are the Most Engaging Time of the Year! In-game events and programming continue to drive large-scale success, growth, and engagement with young gamers in Super League’s Minehut, highlighted by the debut of Winter WonderlandSANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Super …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Super League Gaming Deepens Slate of Snapchat Shows
09.12.20
Super League Launches Virtualis Studios, a Fully-Remote Broadcast Production Services Division
03.12.20
Super League Gaming Announces Super League Arena