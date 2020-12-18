 

Avenue Therapeutics Announces Publication of Real-World Data on Nonmedical Use of Tramadol in ASI-MV Network

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) (Avenue), a company focused on the development of intravenous (IV) tramadol for the U.S. market, today announced that a publication titled “Real-World Data on Nonmedical Use of Tramadol from Patients Evaluated for Substance Abuse Treatment in the NAVIPPRO Addiction Severity Index‒Multimedia Version (ASI-MV) Network” has been published in Drug Safety, a peer-reviewed international journal covering pharmacoepidemiology and pharmacovigilance. The publication can be accessed here.

“Utilization of real-world data adds significant value to the post market benefit-risk evaluation of prescription opioid medications, because comparative rates of nonmedical use (NMU) between prescription opioid compounds can help providers and patients with pain management decision making, balancing the need for pain therapy with potential risk of NMU,” commented Jody L. Green, Ph.D., the paper’s lead author and Chief Scientific Officer for Inflexxion, a division of Integrated Behavioral Health. “Compared to other common opioid compounds, tramadol had significantly lower rates of NMU, non-oral routes of administration such as snorting or injecting, and diversion, suggesting a lower abuse potential.”

The objective of the study was to evaluate nonmedical use (NMU) and diversion of tramadol and comparator opioids (morphine, oxycodone, and hydrocodone) using real-world data from the Addiction Severity Index‒Multimedia Version (ASI-MV). A cross-sectional study design was used to evaluate past 30-day tramadol and comparator opioid NMU among adults assessed for substance abuse treatment using the ASI-MV from 2010-2018. The paper concluded that tramadol had a significantly lower rate of NMU than comparator opioids and was less likely to be diverted or used via higher-risk non-oral routes, and that these findings support previous evaluations by WHO and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency that concluded that tramadol has a low potential for abuse.

About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop IV tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids, for patients suffering from acute pain in the U.S. Avenue is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.avenuetx.com.

