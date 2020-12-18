Gold Bull completes Coyote project acquisition

Coyote represents an early-stage gold and silver exploration project. The Company intends to commence on the ground exploration in January 2021 and will plan its maiden drill program after on the ground work consisting of geological mapping, soil sampling and ground geophysics has been completed.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“ Gold Bull ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce it has completed the Coyote Project (“Coyote”) acquisition. Coyote is located in Western Utah, USA and has been purchased for an annual payment of USD$50,000 which upon production converts to a 3% net smelter royalty (1% of the NSR may be purchased for $1M for up to 2%).

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:

Coyote is a super exciting early-stage exploration asset. As previously announced, our Geologist confirmed a sample of up to 12g/t gold and over 5000 g/t silver. The project has received limited previous systematic exploration and we look forward to exploring for the source of that very high grade mineralization.

For additional information please refer to the announcements:

September 16, titled ‘Gold Bull Executes LOI to Acquire Coyote Mine Project, Utah’

October 16, 2020, titled ‘12.25 g/t Gold and 5,570 g/t Silver in Rick Sample Results on Coyote Property’

Qualified Person

Cherie Leeden, B.Sc Applied Geology (Honours), MAIG, a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Ms. Leeden is the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Cherie Leeden relied on information contained within the Technical Report on the Sandman Gold Project, prepared by Mine Development Associates for NewWest Gold Corporation, dated May 31, 2007. Authored by Michael M Gustin, R.P. Geo. And James Ashton, both Qualified Persons as qualified by the National Instrument NI 43-101.

About Gold Bull Resources Corp.

Gold Bull is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of exploration success. Gold Bull’s objective is to generate stakeholder value and superior investment returns through the discovery and responsible development of mineral resources.

Cherie Leeden

President and CEO, Gold Bull Resources Corp.

For further information regarding Gold Bull Resources Corp., please visit our website at www.goldbull.ca or email admin@goldbull.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.