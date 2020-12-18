 

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves International Inc. Complete Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 14:00   

Common Shares and Warrants of the Combined Company to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Under Symbols CLVR and CLVRW on Friday, December 18, 2020

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) (“SAMA”) and Clever Leaves International Inc. (“Clever Leaves”) announced that following a special meeting of SAMA stockholders held yesterday, they have completed their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”), pursuant to which Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (“Holdco”), a newly formed holding company, has acquired SAMA and Clever Leaves for total consideration of approximately $205 million.

Upon completion of the Business Combination, SAMA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Holdco and the shares of common stock and warrants of SAMA were exchanged for common shares and warrants of Holdco. The Holdco common shares and warrants are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “CLVR” and “CLVRW”, respectively.

Clever Leaves’ executive management team, led by Kyle Detwiler, Chief Executive Officer; Andrés Fajardo, President; and Julian Wilches, Chief Regulatory Officer; will continue to lead the combined company. The board of directors of the combined company will be composed initially of Kyle Detwiler, Andres Fajardo, Gary Julien, Etienne Deffarges and Elisabeth DeMarse.

George J. Schultze, Chairman and CEO of SAMA before the Business Combination, said, “We are very pleased to have completed our merger with Clever Leaves, which delivers attractive value to our stockholders. We believe that Clever Leaves is now among the best-capitalized companies in the cannabis industry and is well-positioned for substantial growth and profitability based upon its disruptive, low-cost and vertically integrated operating model. We look forward to working with its outstanding and highly accomplished management team to create significant value over time.”

Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves, added, “Partnering with the SAMA team represents a great opportunity to take our industry-leading platform to the next level as we are now poised to benefit from a significantly enhanced balance sheet, Nasdaq listing, and SAMA’s experience assisting companies such as ours in prudently compounding profitable growth. We expect that our combined expertise and resources will further enable us to accelerate the commercialization of Clever Leaves’ high-quality products as well as expand the company’s operations and distribution in attractive markets around the world.”

