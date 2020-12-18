Alta Equipment Group Inc. Prices $30 Million Offering of Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

In connection with the offering, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10,000 depositary shares. The offering is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or the “company”), a leading provider of premium industrial and construction equipment and related services, today announced the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 1,190,000 depository shares at an initial public offering price of $25 per share, raising gross proceeds of $29,750,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, the structuring fee and other estimated offering expenses. Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the Company's 10.00% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

The company’s shares of Preferred Stock are expected to begin trading on NYSE under the symbol “ALTG PRA” within 30 business days of the closing date of this offering, if approved.

Alta expects to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to continue to fund its growth, including future acquisitions and investments and for general corporate purposes.

B. Riley Securities, D.A. Davidson & Co., Ladenburg Thalmann, and William Blair & Company are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Boenning & Scattergood is acting as lead manager with Huntington Capital Markets and Colliers Securities as co-managers. The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1, which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on 12/3/2020, and declared effective by the SEC on 12/17/2020. The offering will be made only by means of prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec/gov or by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com, Telephone (703) 312-9580.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.