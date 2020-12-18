Novo Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on December 17, 2020 at which all resolutions were passed, being:

Setting the number of directors to be elected at six;

The re-election of the incumbent directors of the Company, being Quinton Hennigh, Rob Humphryson, Akiko Levinson, Michael Barrett, and Yoshikazu Ishikawa;

The election of Ross Hamilton as a new director of the Company;

The re-appointment of EY Australia, appointed as auditor of the Company on May 10, 2019, as auditor of Novo; and

Approval of the Company’s stock option plan.



Novo management and the directors would like to formally welcome Mr. Hamilton to the board of directors and look forward to his guidance and leadership as the Company’s advances its Beatons Creek project to production.