Progressive Reports November 2020 Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 18.12.2020, 14:28 | 22 | 0 |
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for November 2020:
|November
|
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Net premiums written
|$
|2,957.9
|$
|2,596.1
|14
|%
|Net premiums earned
|$
|3,150.8
|$
|2,845.8
|11
|%
|Net income attributable to Progressive
|$
|739.8
|$
|306.1
|142
|%
|Per share available to common shareholders
|$
|1.26
|$
|0.52
|142
|%
|Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
|$
|459.6
|$
|150.3
|206
|%
|Combined ratio
|86.6
|94.1
|(7.5) pts.
|Average diluted equivalent common shares
|587.6
|587.0
|0
|%
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0