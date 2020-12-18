 

ZW Data Action Technologies Entering into Partnership to Redefine and Increase the Traffic Value of the Enterprise WeChat for Better ROI

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it has entered into partnership with Sanyi Internet Information Technology Inc. (“Sanyi Internet”) to consolidate and redefine the traffic value of WeChat business account for better return of investment (ROI) on streaming ecommerce. Sanyi Internet is a strategic operator of Internet users in WeChat ecologic private business domain. Partnering with Sanyi Internet, the omnichannel ecommerce platform www.chuangye.com (“Chuangye”) officially launched by ZW Data is expected to facilitate diversion private domain traffic from Enterprise WeChat business accounts, and enabling enterprise users increase the monetization of the areas of customer acquisition, service methods, and business communication.

Chuangye is striving to build an omnichannel ecommerce path by creating a complete closed loop of user management, user labeling, product matching, processing orders and compliance services, delivery, education and training, and finance. We expect to provide data analytics, service support and evaluation framework for our users.

Handong Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZW Data, commented, “In the existing fragmented customer profiles, the traditional methods to build up both customer and merchant pool have faced various challenges and have been further aggravated by COVID-19. Building an online multichannel ecommerce platform has become the mainstream model and more cost-effective way to attract quality merchants. We envision Chuangye to create an integrated omnichannel merchant platform with blockchain for smooth customer experience in the upcoming Web3.0 world. A crisis like COVID-19 brought both risks and opportunities. It definitely accelerated the pace of digital transformation. The partnership with Shanyi Internet will re-shape Chuangye to be a billion-dollar investment service platform in the upcoming future. This will become one of the important business components of ZW Data business ecosystem.”

