 

QuoteMedia Powers StockMarket.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced the deployment of its market data content solutions, including the QMod suite of market data products, for StockMarket.com.

QMod is QuoteMedia’s next generation of JSON powered HTML5 market data widgets that quickly and seamlessly integrate financial market data content into mobile ready websites or portals.

StockMarket.com is a global financial markets platform that strives to educate, inform, engage & empower people to take control of their current & future financial lives, so they can profit within the stock market today. It offers access to free stock quotes, stock charts, breaking stock news, top market stories, free stock analyst ratings, SEC filings, stock price history, corporate events, public company financials and so much more. Stock Market (StockMarket.com) is a true disrupter, vastly improving the way people consume financial market data.

“QuoteMedia is truly able to offer us the data and news that we need in a manner that perfectly matches our business model and requirements. The QuoteMedia team provides unbelievable service and support as we continue to develop and grow our relationship moving forward,” said Adam Heimann, president of Midam Ventures LLC, which owns and operates the StockMarket.com website. “The fact that the QMod widgets are designed to be responsive - automatically optimizing the display depending on the specific device a visitor uses to access the site – is a huge benefit for us, as so much of our audience views our website on mobile phones, laptops and tablets. It was also a major benefit to us that QuoteMedia could integrate our own proprietary content into their web solutions for distribution not just on the StockMarket.com site, but across their syndication base.”

“We are very pleased to be providing all of the market data content at StockMarket.com,” said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. “The site is a powerful new platform that offers investors the information and resources they need to achieve success. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Midam Ventures, as they continue to expand their role in the financial marketplace.”

About QuoteMedia
QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Warrior Trading and others. Quotestream, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

QuoteMedia Investor Relations
Brendan Hopkins
Email: investors@quotemedia.com
Call: (407) 645-5295


QuoteMedia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QuoteMedia Powers StockMarket.com PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced the deployment of its market data content solutions, including the QMod suite of market data …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
QuoteMedia Provides Market Data to Comtex
16.12.20
QuoteMedia Provides Market Data to Comtex