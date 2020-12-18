Bavarian Nordic Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of BN-Brachyury in Chordoma

Study showed signs of clinical activity, but failed to meet the primary endpoint of the Phase 2 study

Two ongoing phase 1 trials are exploring the intravenous administration of two different MVA-based brachyury-targeting investigational products in chordoma.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 18, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today announced top-line results from a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the targeted immunotherapy candidate, BN-Brachyury in the treatment of advanced chordoma, a rare cancer occurring in the base of the skull and spine. While the study failed to meet its primary endpoint, it provided evidence of clinical activity.

The Phase 2 study enrolled 29 patients, which were treated with a combination of the prime-boost vaccine candidate, BN-Brachyury and the current standard of care, radiation therapy. Whereas radiation has been shown to inflame the tumor, thereby releasing cancer antigens, BN-Brachyury has been designed to teach T cells to attack and kill brachyury-expressing tumor cells. Patients were monitored over a period of 12 months after radiation therapy, a timeframe during which historical controls show an objective response rate (ORR) of less than 5% with radiation alone. The overall goal of the study was to achieve four patients with objective responses, corresponding to an ORR of approximately 14% for all patients enrolled.

Two patients achieving objective responses were observed in the study, as measured by the predefined conventional assessment criteria (RECIST) according to the study protocol. In addition, 19 patients have stable disease, while the rest progressed, or left the study before the assessment was performed. The RECIST criteria assumes tumors are spherical and assesses their size by measuring the tumor diameter. This method may, however, underestimate the chordoma tumor shrinkage, as a retrospective analysis of six of the patients enrolled into the study revealed four of these patients had an objective response when tumor shrinkage was evaluated by a volumetric assessment. These intriguing signs of clinical efficacy are also supported by two chordoma patients that have recorded either a volumetric objective response, or a symptomatic response following the intravenous administration of BN-Brachyury in a separate on-going trial.