On 18 December the Extraordinary General Meeting of BCS approved the oversubscribed Private Placement, whereof Saga has been allocated shares for the full subscription amount of NOK 30 million, corresponding to an ownership of 21.4%. Payment of the Private Placement is expected to take place on or about 22 December 2020.

(Oslo, 18 December 2020) Reference is made to the stock exchange release as of 11 December 2020 regarding Saga Pure ASA’s (Saga, OSE: SAGA) subscription of NOK 30 million in a gross NOK 40 million private placement of new shares (the “Private Placement”) in Bergen Carbon Solutions AS (BCS), corresponding to an ownership of 21.4% in BCS.

In connection with the Private Placement, Saga and BCS has entered into an Option Agreement which gives Saga the right, but no obligation, to purchase additional shares up to NOK 30 million at a share price 10 % above the subscription price in the Private Placement. If the Option Agreement is exercised in full, Saga’s ownership will increase to 34.2%, assuming no additional shares are issued. The Option Agreement expires 9 months after the Private Placement is registered in Norwegian registered foreign business (Norwegian; Brønnøysundregistrene).

“We are pleased to announce that the investment process in BCS is on track. This investment is definitely in line with the new strategy of Saga, and a technology approach to CO2 we really like, and see great potential for. We look forward to work actively with and support the company going forward,” says Bjørn Simonsen, CEO of Saga.

Bjørn Simonsen, CEO of Saga, has been elected as a board member in BCS. As a large shareholder Saga will take active part in further business development, strategy and financial structure of BCS.

BCS will use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to build a commercial scale production unit, strengthen the company’s working capital and for general corporate purposes.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Bjørn Simonsen, CEO, +47 97 17 98 21

Espen Lundaas, CFO, +47 92 43 14 17

About Saga Pure ASA

Saga Pure is an investment company focusing on opportunities within renewable energy, hydrogen, circular economy and CO 2 -reductions.