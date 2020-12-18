 

Ayr Strategies Moves to Definitive Merger Agreement with Parma Wellness Center, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

Expected Closing in First Quarter 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRSF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), has moved to a Definitive Merger Agreement from Letter of Intent with the management company of Parma Wellness Center, LLC (“Parma”). The Merger Agreement is subject to approval by the Ohio Department of Commerce.

As previously announced on October 1, 2020, Ayr intends to purchase 100% of the membership interests of the management company of Parma and associated real estate for total purchase consideration of US$17 million in cash. The purchase consideration will be allocated as $13 million for the management company interests and $4 million for real estate.

Speaking on the Parma acquisition, Ayr’s CEO Jonathan Sandelman commented, “Ohio will be the fourth state in our key Eastern cluster. Ohio, while behind Pennsylvania and some other medical markets in terms of patient penetration due to a more limited set of qualifying conditions, is a state with a population of almost 12 million people and only 19 level 1 cultivation provisional licenses (the largest canopy license). As the market expands and develops over the coming months, we expect demand to grow significantly and we look forward to bringing our cultivation and processing expertise to the market to improve patients’ access to quality cannabis.”

Parma holds a provisional level 1 medical marijuana cultivator license, with initial construction plans for 25,000 ft2 of canopy inside a 58,000 ft2 building. Following the closing and completion of the initial phase of the level 1 cultivation facility build-out, Ohio law provides Ayr flexibility to further expand canopy space subject to the approval of the Ohio Department of Commerce. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions and required regulatory approvals, including the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames. In particular, there can be no assurance that we will complete the pending acquisitions in or enter into agreements with respect to other acquisitions.

Seite 1 von 2
AYR Strategies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ayr Strategies Moves to Definitive Merger Agreement with Parma Wellness Center, LLC Expected Closing in First Quarter 2021TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRSF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), has moved to a Definitive Merger …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Ayr Strategies Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
10.12.20
Ayr Strategies Announces Closing of 12.5% Senior Secured Notes
10.12.20
Ayr Strategies Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced 12.5% Senior Secured Notes Offering; Completes Incentive Exercise of Three Million Warrants
09.12.20
Ayr Strategies Returns to OTCQX Best Market Under Ticker Symbol “AYRWF”
04.12.20
Ayr Strategies to Begin Trading Immediately on OTC Under New Symbol “AYRWF”
04.12.20
Ayr Strategies Comments on Temporary Trading Disruption of “AYRSF” on OTC
04.12.20
Ayr Strategies Announces $75 Million Senior Secured Debt Financing
03.12.20
Ayr Strategies Announces Commencement of Trading of Subordinate Voting Shares, Restricted Voting Shares and Limited Voting Shares Under Single Trading Symbol
27.11.20
Ayr Strategies Moves to Definitive Merger Agreement with CannTech PA, LLC
23.11.20
Ayr Strategies Inc. Offers Short-Term Incentive for Cash Exercise of up to 3 Million Warrants