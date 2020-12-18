 

Premier Health Reports a 78% Increase In Revenue for FY2020

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (formerly known as Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc.) (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces it has filed its consolidated financial statements and MD&A for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Summary

  • The Corporation achieved a 78.5% increase in revenue attributable to long-term contract renewals, changes in Quebec legislation, and an increased number of hours billed following the optimization of resources allocation.
  • The increase in the average gross margin to 27.5% from 22% resulted from a more efficient geographical distribution of services rendered.
  • The EBITDA(1) increased by 144% to $2,1M.
  • The Corporation completed a major acquisition subsequently to the September 30, 2020 results.

2020 was a period of many important milestones that we achieved while navigating through unprecedented times and I say with confidence that we surpassed our initial objectives. Said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. “These strong results and our recent major acquisition put us on an exceptional growth trajectory for 2021.”

FYE2020 Results Highlights

  September 30, 2020
(12 months) 		September 30, 2019
(12 months)
Revenues $ 20,739,973   $ 11,617,783
From last period   +78.5 %  
Gross margin $ 5,712,190   $ 2,554,955
From last period   +123.6 %  
EBITDA (1) $ 2,120,630   $ 868,408
From last period   +144.2 %    

(1)   Adjusted EBITDA before non-recurring items

