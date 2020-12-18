West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the fourth quarter of 2020, on Thursday, January 28, 2021 before the markets open.



The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, January 29, 2021. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until February 12, 2021, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10150540.