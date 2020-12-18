BioSig’s Division NeuroClear Technologies Signs a Research Agreement with the University of Minnesota

NeuroClear is set to commence experiments aimed at developing therapies for autonomic nervous system disease

Westport, CT, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company and its NeuroClear Technologies division signed a new research agreement with the University of Minnesota.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company intends to launch a program to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system disease. Due to launch in Q4 2020, the program studies are expected to form a foundation for developing a new platform technology to address disorders of the autonomic nervous system. NeuroClear intends to develop new intellectual properties and products, including new hardware, software, and algorithmic solutions, with the support of a tier 1 US-based manufacturing partner and take it through FDA approval, manufacturing, and commercialization. The R&D program will be run under the leadership of Richard W. Bianco, Ph.D., Professor, Director of Experimental Surgical Services (ESS), Department of Surgery in the University of Minnesota Medical School, John W. Osborn, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Surgery and Director of the Minnesota Consortium for Autonomic Neuromodulation (MCAN) in the University of Minnesota Medical School and Barry Keenan, Ph.D., Vice President of Engineering at NeuroClear.

“We are very pleased to commence a new research and development program with the accomplished team at the University of Minnesota. Our mission is to lead through innovation in bioelectronic medicine, and we are most impressed with the cutting-edge research work led by John and his colleagues. Our team made tremendous progress in the past twelve months, having identified several lucrative opportunities, onboarded a leading manufacturing partner, and developed a scientific proposal to drive this program forward. We are thrilled to begin this new chapter and look forward to reporting on our progress,” commented Kenneth L Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.