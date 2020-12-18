 

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Appointment of Sidney Johnson to Board of Directors

BRASELTON, Ga., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Sidney Johnson as a director on its Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2021.

Mike Dennison, FOX’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Sidney to our Board of Directors. As we look to cross $1 billion dollars of revenue in 2021, Sidney’s tremendous depth and breadth of experience in operational excellence, supply chain, and manufacturing will provide us with invaluable strategic guidance as we optimize our manufacturing and procurement processes. Sidney has demonstrated a history of successfully transforming global teams by creating value and implementing corporate strategies and we look forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Johnson has over 25 years of operational excellence and global supply chain experience in the technology, global mobility, and automotive manufacturing industries. He most recently serves as Head of Procurement and Automotive Sourcing at Harman International Industries, Inc. He began his career at General Motors in 1988, holding a variety of positions in operations, lean manufacturing, purchasing, and quality assurance before joining Delphi in 2000 as Purchasing Director. He spent over 25 years with Aptiv (formerly Delphi), with his last role as Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Management. In this role, he built supplier capabilities and implemented global sourcing strategies that allowed for greater business flexibility and cost efficiencies. Previously, he has served as Vice Chair of the National Minority Supplier Development Council board of directors and Advisory board member of the International Trade Centre, a joint agency between the World Trade Organization and the United Nations. Mr. Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and technology from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio and a master’s degree in industrial management from Wesleyan University in Indianapolis.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. The Company is a direct supplier to leading power vehicle original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"). Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

