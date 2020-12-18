NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Hope on the Horizon: Psychedelics Offer Potential for Transforming Mental Health Treatments.”

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/RTJ3w

More than 700 million people dealing with illnesses takes a toll on health-care systems. By 2030, it is estimated that the aggregate cost of mental health maladies to the global economy could reach a stunning $16 trillion. The problem is not that there aren’t options to treat a disease such as depression; there are many. . . . The problem lies more in conventional drugs often being accompanied by negative side effects and doing more to mask the disease rather than get to the root of the condition.

Toronto-based Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) is developing technologies and delivery systems, aiming to improve bioavailability to potentially achieve the desired medicinal effects of psychedelics at low-dosage levels. In its latest move, the company acquired Adelia Therapeutics. The acquisition combines two talented management and scientific teams while also bringing an attractive intellectual property portfolio of seven patent filings with further IP development and expanding Cybin’s focus beyond treatment of MDD to include multiple indications.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a mushroom life-science company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. The company expects to launch psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not prohibited. Simultaneously, the company is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions through strategic academic and institutional partnerships. For more information about the company, visit www.Cybin.com .

