Williams Announces Early In-Service Capacity for Critical Natural Gas Infrastructure Projects

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that it achieved early in-service capacity, and as a result, earlier-than-expected cash flow in the fourth quarter, for key energy infrastructure expansions designed to serve growing demand for clean energy in the United States. The company credits its proactive engagement and open communication with stakeholders throughout the permitting and regulatory process as well as expeditious and COVID-safe project execution for completing major projects ahead of schedule and under budget.

“Now more than ever, the essential natural gas infrastructure projects Williams delivers are critical to the United States’ clean energy future, and we take pride in living up to our long-rooted reputation of doing a good job on time,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams president and chief executive officer. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts our team is taking with landowners, environmental groups, the regulatory community and other stakeholders, we are completing the projects that fuel our daily lives in a timely, safe, cost-conscious and environmentally responsible manner. On top of it all this year, our employees followed strict health safety protocols and adhered to local guidance and mandates in order to complete these critical projects amid the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.”