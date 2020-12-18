 

Williams Announces Early In-Service Capacity for Critical Natural Gas Infrastructure Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that it achieved early in-service capacity, and as a result, earlier-than-expected cash flow in the fourth quarter, for key energy infrastructure expansions designed to serve growing demand for clean energy in the United States. The company credits its proactive engagement and open communication with stakeholders throughout the permitting and regulatory process as well as expeditious and COVID-safe project execution for completing major projects ahead of schedule and under budget.

“Now more than ever, the essential natural gas infrastructure projects Williams delivers are critical to the United States’ clean energy future, and we take pride in living up to our long-rooted reputation of doing a good job on time,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams president and chief executive officer. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts our team is taking with landowners, environmental groups, the regulatory community and other stakeholders, we are completing the projects that fuel our daily lives in a timely, safe, cost-conscious and environmentally responsible manner. On top of it all this year, our employees followed strict health safety protocols and adhered to local guidance and mandates in order to complete these critical projects amid the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The following projects attained early in-service capacity in the fourth quarter:

  • Transco’s Leidy South, an expansion of Williams’ existing Pennsylvania energy infrastructure, brought 125 MMcf/d of capacity on line in November with the remaining 457 MMcf/d expected to be complete in 2021. The expansion connects robust Appalachia natural gas supplies with growing demand centers along the Atlantic Seaboard and has received key state and federal permits, including a partial FERC Notice to Proceed.
  • Southeastern Trail, a Transco transmission expansion project to serve growing demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S., commenced partial in-service of 150 MMcf/d in November and an additional 80 MMcf/d in December. The balance of the 296 MMcf/d project is expected to come on line in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Bluestem Pipeline, a 120 Mbbls/d natural gas liquids (NGL) transportation pipeline that provides improved market access and liquidity for mixed NGLs, was completed under budget and began service in December, two months ahead of schedule.

With the growing urgency to transition to a low-carbon fuel future, Williams and its natural gas-focused strategy provide a practical and immediate path to reduce industry emissions, support the viability of renewables and grow a clean energy economy. As one of the nation’s largest gatherers, processors and transporters of natural gas, Williams plays a critical role in bringing this clean and affordable resource to electric generation, industry and homes.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

Williams Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Williams Announces Early In-Service Capacity for Critical Natural Gas Infrastructure Projects Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that it achieved early in-service capacity, and as a result, earlier-than-expected cash flow in the fourth quarter, for key energy infrastructure expansions designed to serve growing demand for clean energy in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
Blackstone Announces Significant Minority Investment in ISN, Global Leader in Third-party ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
UScellular Launches 5G Indoor High-Speed Internet Router from Inseego
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Williams’ Global Resolution with Chesapeake Receives Bankruptcy Court Approval
15.12.20
Williams Recognized by CDP for Climate Change Actions and Reporting Transparency
14.12.20
Transco Announces Extension of Exchange Offer
09.12.20
Williams Appoints Rose Robeson to Board of Directors
02.12.20
Williams CFO to Participate in 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream Utility Symposium
23.11.20
Williams Announces Global Resolution with Chesapeake

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
4
Williams Companies