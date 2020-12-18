 

Zoetis to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. She is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the virtual presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

