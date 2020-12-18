Intema announces closing of $600,000 private placement

“This private placement will allow us to invest in growth opportunities with short-term revenue potential like HealthCentric AI, or other similar projects in machine learning, Internet of Things, blockchain or other promising sectors,” said Laurent Benezra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intema.

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“ Intema ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker.com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $600,000. In exchange, the Corporation has issued 12,000,000 common shares at $0.05 per share and 6,000,000 warrants. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.12 per share for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement.

The Corporation will use the proceeds of the private placement to implement its growth strategy and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the private placement, certain arm's-length parties may receive a cash finder's fee payment equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the private placement that is sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, and finder’s warrants to purchase that number of common shares in the capital of the Corporation equal to 8% of the private placement that is sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, with each finder's warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of one year following the closing of the private placement.

All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months and one day under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The private placement remains subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial performance of the Corporation; expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate and that the acquisition will be completed as planned, that the financing will take place as described and that regulatory/TSXV approval will be obtained as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.