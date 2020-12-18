Serstech today received an 8.7 MSEK order from German partner Anton Paar Optotech. The order consists of instruments and software and the majority of the order will be delivered and invoiced in Q1 2021. The order is the largest Serstech has received in the last three years and the largest ever in Europe. “The conservative European market has been hard to enter for Serstech as a newcomer, but this is now the forth order in just a few months. I am grateful for the successful cooperation with Anton Paar, which is one of our most skilled partners”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 14:32 CET on Dec 18, 2020.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com