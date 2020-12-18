DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MBH CORPORATION BEGINS TRADING ON THE OTCQX TO SUPPORT US BASED INVESTORS 18.12.2020 / 14:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBH Corporation Plc made first US acquisitions in September, with more planned in 2021

MBH is one of the fastest growing new listings in Europe by revenue and net profit.

MBH has acquired 12 profitable companies already in 2020, doubling the number of companies in the Group

MBH paid a dividend in its first year as a PLC and intends to continue that in the future.

London 18th December 2020 - MBH Corporation plc, a diversified investment holding company listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf stock exchanges, announces that as of today it has begun trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market. The ticker code is MBHCF.

Throughout 2020 MBH has continued its highly successful acquisition approach to growth, with 12 acquisitions to date this year. September saw MBH make its first acquisition in the USA, with Meeting of The Minds, the largest real estate investor association and investor mentoring programme in New York, joining the Group alongside Everyday Realty Services (ERS), a real estate brokerage and commercial funding company.

Having made 12 acquisitions in 2020 alone, the pro-forma revenues of MBH group companies now stand at USD137M and EBITDA USD13.8M based on 2019 results for MBH and the most recent financials for the companies acquired during 2020.

Trading on the OTCQX Market requires companies to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. MBH has seen considerable interest from US based investors and companies attracted by its fast growth profit story and by trading on the OTCQX Market makes it easier for US based investors to join the journey.