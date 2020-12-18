U.S. Bancorp Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes; U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

U.S. Bancorp today announced the redemption on December 29, 2020, of all its outstanding 2.35% Medium-Term Notes, Series V (Senior), due January 29, 2021 (CUSIP No. 91159HHL7). The redemption price for the Medium-Term Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of December 29, 2020.

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on January 4, 2021, of all its outstanding 3.00% Senior Notes due February 4, 2021 (CUSIP No. 9033HPA5) and Floating Rate Senior Notes due February 4, 2021 (CUSIP No. 90331HPB3). The redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of January 4, 2020.