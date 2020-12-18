 

Sachem Capital Corp. to Sell $25 Million of 7.75% Notes Due 2025

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announces the pricing of a registered public offering of $25 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.75% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 2025 (“Notes”).  The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $24.75 million and the net proceeds, after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions, are expected to be approximately $23.95 million.  The Notes will be a further issuance of, rank equally in right of payment with and form a single series for all purposes under the indenture governing the Notes with the approximately $28.36 million aggregate principal amount of 7.75% Notes due 2025 that the company issued in September 2020 and October 2020 (collectively referred to as the “2025 Notes”).

The offering is expected to close on December 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.  Sachem Capital Corp. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $3.75 million aggregate principal amount of Notes to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Notes and the currently outstanding 2025 Notes will rank pari passu with all the company’s unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness, whether currently outstanding or issued in the future.  The planned Notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under and begin to trade on or about December 22, 2020 under the trading symbol “SCCC,” along with the aforementioned outstanding 2025 Notes.  

The Notes will mature on September 30, 2025, and may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at any time, or from time to time, at the company’s option on or after September 4, 2022.  Interest on the Notes will accrue at the annual rate of 7.75% and will be payable quarterly, in arrears, on each March 30, June 30, September 30 and December 30 that the Notes are outstanding, beginning December 30, 2020.

The Notes have a private credit rating of BBB+ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.  Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP). Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).  A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

