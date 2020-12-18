Granite REIT Completes Offering of C$500 Million 2.378% Senior Debentures Due 2030

Through a cross currency interest rate swap, Granite LP has exchanged the Canadian dollar denominated principal and interest payments for Euro denominated payments, resulting in an effective fixed interest rate of 1.045% for the ten-year term of the Debentures.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“ Granite ” or the “ REIT ”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Granite REIT Holdings Limited Partnership (“ Granite LP ”) has completed its previously announced offering (the “ Offering ”) of C$500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.378% Series 5 senior unsecured debentures due December 18, 2030 (the “ Debentures ”). The Debentures are guaranteed by Granite and Granite REIT Inc.

The Debentures were offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by BMO Capital Markets and Scotia Capital. DBRS Morningstar and Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. have provided Granite LP with credit ratings of “BBB” with a stable trend, and “Baa2” with a stable outlook, respectively, relating to the Debentures. The Debentures were sold pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated December 4, 2020 to Granite LP’s amended and restated base shelf prospectus dated November 26, 2020.

Granite LP intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to refinance existing debt, including the redemption of its Series 2 Senior Debentures due 2021, and for general corporate purposes.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 110 investment properties representing approximately 47 million square feet of leasable area.

