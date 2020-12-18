Sýn hf. Sale and leaseback of mobile infrastructure
The investors which entered into exclusive discussions with Syn hf. have finalized their due dilligence survey. The conclusion of the survey fully supports the heads of terms, underlying the transaction, as described in the Stock Exchange Announcement of 23 October 2020. The Parties have now commenced work on definitive transaction documentation. As previously indicated, a Transaction is subject to such underlying documentation being agreed between the relevant parties as well as regulatory approvals.
