TORM plc financial calendar 2021

TORM plc expects to issue financial statements and convene its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2021:

14 April 2021 Annual General Meeting

12 May 2021 First quarter 2021 results

10 August 2021 First half 2021 results

3 November 2021 Nine months 2021 results

ABOUT TORM

TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on Nasdaq in Copenhagen and on Nasdaq in New York (ticker: TRMD A and TRMD). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.

