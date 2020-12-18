 

TORM plc financial calendar 2021

TORM plc expects to issue financial statements and convene its Annual General Meeting on the following dates in 2021:

  1 March 2021              Annual Report 2020

  3 March 2021             Deadline for shareholder submissions to the Annual General Meeting

14 April 2021                Annual General Meeting

12 May 2021                 First quarter 2021 results

10 August 2021             First half 2021 results

  3 November 2021       Nine months 2021 results

 

CONTACT TORM plc
Morten Agdrup, IR, tel.: +45 3917 9249 Birchin Court, 20 Birchin Lane
  London, EC3V 9DU, United Kingdom
  Tel.: +44 203 713 4560
  www.torm.com 

 

ABOUT TORM
TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on Nasdaq in Copenhagen and on Nasdaq in New York (ticker: TRMD A and TRMD). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS AS TO THE FUTURE
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and statements other than statements of historical facts. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

