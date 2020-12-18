The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of things that are gearing up because of the EV boom is a long and lucrative one. It's not just about EVs anymore. EVs are simply one delivery mechanism in a massive worldwide energy transition. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI).



Sure, September saw record EV sales up 91% year-on-year, with UBS forecasting that EV market share will reach 40% by 2030, and Tesla planning to rapidly accelerate production with 3 new factories in 3 countries and 20 million EVs coming off the line by 2030, for a 40x increase over this year. But there are major money-making opportunities in the tie-ins to this sector.

If you want to ride the biggest tailwinds, it's about battery metals … and stocks like Lithium Americas and Galaxy Resources--both pure plays. It's about charging stations … and powerhouse speculative plays like Blink Charging. It's about hydrogen fuel cells … and stocks like Plug Power and Fuel Cell. It's even about the energy transition and high-tech software fueling this boom….



Chipmakers like Nvidia are setting the foundation of the future...While innovative tech platforms like Facedrive (FD ,FDVRF ) with its electric car 'on demand' service and exploding food delivery business are bringing that future to life. And the timing has never been more perfect.



Tesla has paved the way...but investors are only beginning to see the bigger picture. And the opportunity to cash in on the "electrification of all things" is practically limitless.



Especially for an ambitious young company like Facedrive which is rethinking entire industries, from ridesharing and food delivery to the very concept of car ownership as we know it thanks to its latest acquisition of Washington DC-based Steer, an electric vehicle subscription service set to bring EVs to the masses.



And because the industry is still in its infancy, there are countless ways to profit...from battery metals to full-scale tech platforms, early investors will be the biggest winners.

Lithium: The One Thing Standing Between Tesla and Global EV Domination

For pure-play lithium producers who have been waiting a while to reap the rewards from the EV boom that time has arrived. That supply crunch we've all been anticipating for years is now upon us.