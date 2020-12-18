 

African Parks Zambia Hails the Return of Cheetahs to one of Africa's Most Important Wetlands

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 15:06  |  36   |   |   

LUSAKA, Zambia, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangweulu Wetlands in north-eastern Zambia has received a small founding population of cheetahs – the first of their species to return to this unique community-owned, protected wetland in almost a century.

 

Cheetahs return to Bangweulu Wetlands, Zambia African Parks / Andrew Beck

 

The introduction of an initial three cheetahs from South Africa results from a longstanding partnership between Zambia's Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW), six Community Resource Boards (CRBs) and conservation non-profit African Parks, which has managed Bangweulu Wetlands since 2008. They worked in conjunction with the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) Cheetah Range Expansion Project, which sourced healthy individuals from reserves in South Africa to re-establish a secure population in Bangweulu.

"With the reintroduction of cheetahs to this extraordinary wetland, Bangweulu serves as a paragon for community conservation. Our unique partnership with the Community Resource Boards and African Parks has unlocked an opportunity to help protect this vulnerable species from extinction in the wild, while helping to revitalize Bangweulu and enhance nature-based tourism," said Dr Chuma Simukonda, Director of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.

At 6,570 km2, Bangweulu is of suitable size and habitat to support a viable cheetah population. Its connectivity to other protected areas provides the added potential of establishing a healthy metapopulation to promote the long-term survival of the species in the region.

With fewer than 7,000 cheetahs remaining in only a fraction of their historic range, safe protected areas are essential to the survival of the species in Africa's wild landscapes. "In many parts of the continent cheetahs face an uncertain future, but today the Zambian Government and Bangweulu's communities are providing them the chance to recover while contributing to tourism development in northern Zambia," said James Milanzi, African Parks' Zambia Director.

Bangweulu is listed as an Important Bird Area by BirdLife International and as a RAMSAR Wetland of International Importance, and supports 50,000 local people who rely on the landscape's rich resources. Progress to restore the wetland has seen poaching decline dramatically, wildlife populations steadily climb, and tourism and other enterprise projects contributing revenue to the area and its communities.

The translocation was made possible thanks to Ashia Cheetah Conservation and National Geographic. Stichting Natura Africae, WWF-The Netherlands and WWF-Zambia have provided key multi-year support for the overall management of Bangweulu Wetlands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389169/Bangweulu_Cheetah.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

African Parks Zambia Hails the Return of Cheetahs to one of Africa's Most Important Wetlands LUSAKA, Zambia, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Bangweulu Wetlands in north-eastern Zambia has received a small founding population of cheetahs – the first of their species to return to this unique community-owned, protected wetland in almost a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
Decoding the route to SHAREit's global success
Research on preventative nasal spray, which protects against COVID-19 and common cold, published in ...
Talos Energy Announces Pricing Of Upsized Offering Of $500 Million Of Second-Priority Senior ...
SmartFren Indonesia Selects Telenity for Its Multiphased VAS Modernization Program
Food Robotics Market worth $4.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Raymond James Financial To Acquire Consumer-focused Boutique Investment Bank Financo
Sunlight makes €105 million R&D investment into sustainability of Lithium batteries to help ...
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
Firedome Recognized as First Cybersecurity Software to Achieve UL's Secure IoT Component ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
Medical Cannabis and CBD Regulations Are Becoming a Crucial Global Patchwork to Operations
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments