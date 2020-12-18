 

IDC Names Motorola Solutions a “Leader” in Public Safety Software That Helps Agencies to Manage Evidence Stored and Transmitted Electronically

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020   

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was ranked as a “leader” in the International Data Corporation (IDC) 2020 “MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Evidence Management Solutions for Law Enforcement Vendor Assessment.” Digital evidence management is the process of managing data and information that is electronically stored or transmitted, which may be used as part of an investigation and/or court case.

IDC, the premier global provider of market intelligence and advisory services for the IT, telecommunications and consumer technology markets, recognized Motorola Solutions in its report for its strengths in key areas, including its long history in technology innovation for public safety and global footprint. The report also highlighted Motorola Solutions’ focus on integrating and automating information and data sharing, which enables officials throughout the public safety workstream (i.e., 9-1-1 call takers, dispatchers, records specialists, officers, etc.) to easily share evidence about a case in any stage of an investigation -- from a citizen’s first 9-1-1 call to the case’s closure.

“Motorola Solutions’ focus on integrated end-to-end workflow is a critical market differentiator and a known pain point in public safety; integration capabilities at this level are likely to increase in importance as the pace and breadth of technology change continues unabated,” said the report. “End users should consider Motorola Solutions when they are looking to digitally transform operations across the entire organization and would like to work with seasoned vendor capabilities that are focused on workflow transformation to meet the needs of public safety agencies today.”

The company’s cloud-based, digital evidence management solution helps agencies to securely collect, capture, store, manage and share digital evidence -- no matter the source (i.e., in-car video, body-worn cameras, etc.) or provider (i.e., third parties/other vendors). It is part of CommandCentral, Motorola Solutions’ integrated end-to-end software suite that unifies public safety data and streamlines workflows through 9-1-1, dispatch, mobile, records, evidence, analytics and jail.

One of the key strengths of the solution is the completeness of the case file because evidence is collected across the workflow, from the first 9-1-1 call until case closure. For example, when a call comes into 9-1-1 and is transcribed by CommandCentral Smart Transcription, the audio and call transcript are immediately added into the digital evidence management solution and are available to officers, prosecutors and other appropriate public safety officials, as part of the investigation and case disposition. Similarly, Motorola Solutions’ digital evidence management offering enables officers to capture, tag and upload evidence from the field, helping to strengthen the chain of custody for critical evidence and exponentially enhancing efficiencies as officers can manage their evidence from collection to collation in the incident record in just a few quick steps.

