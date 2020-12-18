 

Intercontinental Exchange Appoints Jaime L. Klima as Chief Regulatory Officer of NYSE Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that Jaime L. Klima has been named Chief Regulatory Officer of NYSE Group, where she will oversee the work of its independent regulatory unit, NYSE Regulation.

Klima will join the NYSE from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), where she is Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer. In this executive position, she manages the agency’s daily operations, overseeing a staff of approximately 1,000, and serves as the CFTC Chairman’s lead advisor. Earlier in her career, Klima had senior roles at the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Chief Counsel to the Chairman. She was also Counsel at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP.

“Jaime’s extensive background at our nation’s leading markets regulators makes her an ideal choice to lead NYSE Regulation, which works to ensure the fair and orderly operation of our NYSE markets. The importance of our capital markets has never been more evident than during this past year, and we look forward to Jaime’s leadership, skills and experience in this critical role,” said Stacey Cunningham, President, NYSE Group.

In her work overseeing NYSE Regulation, Klima will lead a team of over 100 attorneys and professionals who monitor and enforce issuers’ compliance with listing standards, members’ compliance with relevant exchange rules and federal securities laws, and exchanges’ compliance with their self-regulatory organization obligations.

Klima holds a J.D. and Master of Public Policy from Duke University and a B.S. from the University of Virginia.

Klima’s appointment will take effect in January 2021.

For more information on the New York Stock Exchange, click here.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses, and a provider of data and listings services. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit www.nyse.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at https://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

ICE-CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intercontinental Exchange Appoints Jaime L. Klima as Chief Regulatory Officer of NYSE Group Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today that Jaime L. Klima has been named Chief Regulatory Officer of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
ICE appointed to host UK emissions auctions for the UK Emissions Trading Scheme
17.12.20
In the Busiest Year on Record for Initial Public Offerings, The New York Stock Exchange Ranks Number One for IPO Proceeds
15.12.20
ICE Benchmark Administration launches GBP SONIA ICE Swap Rate as a benchmark for use by licensees
14.12.20
Intercontinental Exchange Launches 10 New MSCI Index Futures
09.12.20
ICE Data Services Launches Premium Hosting Services
07.12.20
Intercontinental Exchange Elects Shantella Cooper and Mark Mulhern to the ICE Board of Directors
07.12.20
ICE Marks a New Milestone in the Liberalization of Natural Gas Markets With the Launch of West India Marker LNG (Platts) Futures Contracts
07.12.20
Intercontinental Exchange Becomes First Venue to Launch SONIA Options
04.12.20
ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Consultation on Potential Cessation of LIBOR Settings
04.12.20
A-Team Group Recognizes ICE Data Services as Best Pricing and Valuations Data Provider