 

iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the Virtual 2021 “iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One” on January 28

iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in America, which also has a greater reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet, announced today the lineup for the fourth annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One. Although fans are unable to attend the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO in person given the limitations on live events during the pandemic, this year’s virtual event, hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally-syndicated The Woody Show, will feature the biggest names in Alternative Rock including all-new performances and stories from Billie Eilish and the Foo Fighters. In addition, the event will feature previous iconic ALTer EGO performances from Beck, The Black Keys, blink-182, Cage The Elephant, Coldplay, The Killers, Mumford & Sons, Muse, twenty one pilots and Weezer on January 28, 2021 to celebrate everything Alternative Rock.

“(Pending a COVID test) I’ll be happy to roll up my sleeves (sport a mask, a face shield and anything else to obscure my face) and help kick off 2021 proper, with a unique ALTer Ego production that will serve as warm-up for the impending return to normalcy,” said Woody.

The star-studded event will livestream exclusively for FREE on LiveXLive.com (NASDAQ: LIVX) and on the LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV and broadcast live across more than 80 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations on January 28 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

“Back again for a fourth year, the 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO is bringing the best in Alternative Rock directly to your home,” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Fans will get treated to performances from the past 3 years of ALTer Ego that haven’t been seen or heard since that night. Plus, Billie and the Foos play new sets and tell some awesome stories. It’s going to be incredible and it’s free! WHAT?!”

Capital One will be the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO. Capital One cardholders will have the exclusive opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to virtually play in the ALTer EGO Capital One Trivia Challenge with Weezer, hosted by Woody from The Woody Show. The Trivia Challenge winner will announce Weezer virtually during ALTer EGO. All players will also get the opportunity to participate in an intimate virtual roundtable discussion with Weezer. Capital One cardholders can enter the sweepstakes from Monday, December 28 at 9:00am ET through Sunday, January 10 at 11:59pm ET. To learn more, visit iheartradio.com/capitalone.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO is an iHeartMedia Production. Additional proud partners of this year’s event include Progressive Insurance and Straight Talk Wireless with more to be announced. For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/alterego.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of incredibly successful, nationally recognized concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One

At Capital One we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access.

