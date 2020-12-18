Jetblue Expands Testing Options for Customers Over the Holidays and Into 2021

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a new seamless testing and verification procedure for customers traveling to Aruba as the airline, the Aruban government, CommonPass, and the airline’s at-home testing partner, Vault, set plans to work together to streamline travel. Beginning in early 2021, JetBlue customers traveling to Aruba will be able to secure a test from home before travel using Vault’s supervised at-home PCR testing, results will then be securely provided to the customer and confirmation securely sent to CommonPass. Upon entry in Aruba, authorities will simply scan a CommonPass QR code from the customer’s mobile device, proving entry testing requirements have been satisfied.

The seamless process allows JetBlue customers to more easily comply with Aruba’s enhanced entry protocols, enabling arriving residents and visitors who have tested negative for COVID-19 to avoid quarantine. The process is designed to cut down on wait times for entry and the need for customers to provide medical documents to authorities. Results and other medical information are not shared with JetBlue or the Aruban government, simply a confirmation that entry requirements have been satisfied. CommonPass is a digital health pass that enables safer travel by allowing people to document their COVID-19 test and vaccination status on their mobile phone and share it in a privacy-preserving manner with airline staff and immigration officials.

“Aruba is proud to be the first government to participate in CommonPass to support the industry’s efforts to ensure international travel can occur safely,” said Danguillaume Oduber, minister of tourism, public health and sport of Aruba. “Now more than ever, we feel it is critical to innovate and adapt as a tourism destination by integrating technology that creates a safe and seamless traveler experience in line with our stringent health protocols.”

"Our goal at Vault is to deliver quick, accurate results to all, especially when it comes to travel and varying government entry protocols,” said Jason Feldman, Vault Health founder and chief executive officer. “Vault's partnership with JetBlue and CommonPass takes the convenience and safety of our highly accurate supervised at-home test and combines it with their technology to make traveling in the time of COVID easier."

“Without the ability to trust COVID-19 test and vaccine records across international borders, it is difficult for countries to feel safe opening their borders,” said Dr. Bradley Perkins, chief medical officer of The Commons Project and former chief strategy & innovation officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “With trusted individual health data, countries can implement more nuanced health screening requirements for entry.”