Apple Hospitality REIT Recognized with 2019 Hilton Legacy Award

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) (the “Company” or “Apple Hospitality”) today announced it has been recognized by Hilton with a 2019 Hilton Legacy Award as Top Performer Award Winner with 10+ Units for the Hilton Garden Inn brand. Hilton’s annual awards program celebrates owners and development partners in the Americas for contributions toward brand excellence and development efforts. Hilton recognized nearly 60 high performing owners and developers across 15 different categories.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Hilton as a Top Performer,” said Justin Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Apple Hospitality. “Our portfolio currently includes 41 Hilton Garden Inn hotels, and we are incredibly proud of our association with this industry-leading brand. Together with the management teams at our hotels, we are dedicated to exceeding guest expectations and producing outstanding operational results. We value our long-standing relationship with Hilton and greatly appreciate this recognition.”

Hilton’s Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of owners and development partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton’s development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience. To see the full list of Hilton’s 2019 Legacy Award winners click here.

About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels. For more information, please visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For additional information or to receive press releases by email, visit www.applehospitalityreit.com.

