Urology Times Partners with LUGPA to Host Monthly Virtual Tumor Board Beginning January 2021

“As an organization that provides unequaled support and resources to integrated urology practices, LUGPA serves as a cornerstone of specialty,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, parent company of Urology Times . “We look forward to evolving our partnership with LUGPA to expand upon our venues of information dissemination, with content derived from industry expertise and clinical perspectives.”

Urology Times , the leading multimedia platform for urologists and allied health professionals, is pleased to announce a partnership with Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA). Through this partnership, Urology Times and LUGPA will produce a monthly virtual tumor board titled “Around the Practice,” commencing January 2021.

The virtual tumor board will focus solely on genitourinary (GU) cancer and explore all relative facets. The objective is to allow providers across the United States the ability to submit actual challenging cases for management discussion across all GU malignancies that are encountered on a routine basis.

Raoul S. Concepcion, M.D., FACS, and Jason Hafron, M.D., will co-moderate the multidisciplinary program, which will feature guest panelists such as community urologists, oncologists and other members of the integrative cancer care team. Each “Around the Practice” tumor board will present didactic discussion with live interaction between the registered viewing audience and selected guest discussants representing urology, radiation oncology and medical oncology. Scheduled cases (to be solicited or submitted) will include the following:

Muscle-invasive bladder/urothelial cancer (MIBC)

Upper tract urothelial carcinoma

Incidentally discovered adrenal mass

Non–muscle-invasive bladder/urothelial cancer (NMIBC), bacillus Calmette-Guérin unresponsive

Oligometastatic prostate cancer

“Around the Practice” will broadcast on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 5:00 P.M. EST with 2 cases presented for each tumor board. These virtual events will be available for LUGPA members and the Urology Times audience.

About Urology Times

Urology Times is the leading multimedia resource for urologists and allied health professionals. Urology Times provides readers with clinical analysis, policy perspectives and practical advice to improve their practice. The No. 1 read publication reaching the full spectrum of specialists treating urologic disorders, Urology Times keeps urologists up to date so they can provide better patient care while running a more efficient practice. Urology Times is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About LUGPA

LUGPA is a trade association that represents independent urology group practices in the U.S., with more than 2,170 physicians who make up more than 25 percent of the nation's practicing urologists, and provide more than 30% of the total urologic care in the U.S. The association is committed to providing the best resources and information for its member practices through advocacy, research, data collection and benchmarking efforts. LUGPA advocates for independent urology practices by promoting quality clinical outcomes, fostering new opportunities and improving advocacy in the legislative and regulatory arenas. For more information, visit lugpa.org.

