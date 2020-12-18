 

Katapult to Become a Publicly Traded Company Through Merger With FinServ Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 15:25  |  86   |   |   

Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) (“FinServ”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company (the "Company") will operate as Katapult and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol “KPLT”. The transaction reflects an implied pro forma combined enterprise value for the Company of approximately $1 billion.

Katapult is a leading provider of e-commerce point-of-sale (“POS”) purchase options for nonprime US consumers. Katapult’s fully digital, next generation technology platform provides consumers with a flexible lease purchase option to enable them to obtain essential durable goods from Katapult’s network of top tier e-commerce retailers. Katapult’s sophisticated end-to-end technology platform provides both a seamless integration with merchants and exceptional customer experiences.

Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult, stated, “Today’s announcement marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our history and we are delighted to be entering into this transaction with FinServ to become a publicly traded company. Since our inception, Katapult’s goal has always been to provide a clear, transparent, and attractive transaction solution for nonprime consumers to access the essential products they need for everyday living. Today, we are serving over 150 merchants and 1.4 million consumers with our leading technology platform and e-commerce POS solution. This transaction will allow us to accelerate our growth opportunities and continue to build the premier company that provides consumers access to the goods they need and deserve through a flexible lease purchase transaction. It is an honor to lead Katapult’s strategic direction and my pleasure to continue to work with our great team to continue to grow this business.”

Lee Einbinder, CEO of FinServ, stated, “After a comprehensive search process, in which we examined numerous business combination opportunities, Katapult emerged as the most impressive partner, exceeding all of our criteria for a successful transaction. Katapult has a differentiated and best-in-class technology platform, with significant opportunities to continue its growth trajectory by expanding its merchant and consumer base. We are pleased to help facilitate Katapult’s listing on Nasdaq, and excited to be partnering with their entire management team as they continue to lead Katapult’s expansion as a publicly listed company.”

Seite 1 von 6
FinServ Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Katapult to Become a Publicly Traded Company Through Merger With FinServ Acquisition Corp. Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) (“FinServ”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Commences Exchange Offer
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
FedEx Corp. Reports Strong Second Quarter Results
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity