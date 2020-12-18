Katapult to Become a Publicly Traded Company Through Merger With FinServ Acquisition Corp.

Katapult is a leading provider of e-commerce point-of-sale (“POS”) purchase options for nonprime US consumers. Katapult’s fully digital, next generation technology platform provides consumers with a flexible lease purchase option to enable them to obtain essential durable goods from Katapult’s network of top tier e-commerce retailers. Katapult’s sophisticated end-to-end technology platform provides both a seamless integration with merchants and exceptional customer experiences.

Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) (“FinServ”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company (the "Company") will operate as Katapult and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol “KPLT”. The transaction reflects an implied pro forma combined enterprise value for the Company of approximately $1 billion.

Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult, stated, “Today’s announcement marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our history and we are delighted to be entering into this transaction with FinServ to become a publicly traded company. Since our inception, Katapult’s goal has always been to provide a clear, transparent, and attractive transaction solution for nonprime consumers to access the essential products they need for everyday living. Today, we are serving over 150 merchants and 1.4 million consumers with our leading technology platform and e-commerce POS solution. This transaction will allow us to accelerate our growth opportunities and continue to build the premier company that provides consumers access to the goods they need and deserve through a flexible lease purchase transaction. It is an honor to lead Katapult’s strategic direction and my pleasure to continue to work with our great team to continue to grow this business.”

Lee Einbinder, CEO of FinServ, stated, “After a comprehensive search process, in which we examined numerous business combination opportunities, Katapult emerged as the most impressive partner, exceeding all of our criteria for a successful transaction. Katapult has a differentiated and best-in-class technology platform, with significant opportunities to continue its growth trajectory by expanding its merchant and consumer base. We are pleased to help facilitate Katapult’s listing on Nasdaq, and excited to be partnering with their entire management team as they continue to lead Katapult’s expansion as a publicly listed company.”