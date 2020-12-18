 

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Positioned to Benefit from Katapult’s Announced Merger with FinServ Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 15:25   

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a market leader in providing credit to non-prime consumers, announced today that it is positioned to benefit from today’s announcement that Katapult Holding, Inc. (“Katapult”), a company approximately 40% owned by CURO and a leading provider of e-commerce point-of-sale (“POS”) lease purchase options for non-prime US consumers, and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FSRV) (“FinServ”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), have entered into a definitive merger agreement. The transaction values Katapult’s equity at $908 million, which includes an earnout of up to $75 million in the form of additional common shares in the new public company.

Based on CURO’s ownership in Katapult, the transaction announced today will provide consideration consisting of a combination of cash and stock in the new company to CURO of $365 million, which includes an earnout of up to $30 million in the form of additional common shares in the new public company. To date, CURO has made a total cash investment in Katapult of $27.5 million.

“We first began investing in Katapult in 2017 as we identified multiple catalysts for future success–an innovative e-commerce POS business model, a focus on the vast and underpenetrated non-prime financing market and a clear and compelling value proposition for merchants and consumers. We have enjoyed partnering with Katapult’s experienced and talented management team and are proud of the milestones they have achieved to make today’s announcement possible,” said Don Gayhardt, President and Chief Executive Officer of CURO and member of the Board of Directors of Katapult. “Katapult’s CEO Orlando Zayas and the company’s management team are first-rate and we believe that Katapult is well positioned to continue to succeed as a public company with even greater access to capital, an enhanced brand and an accelerated growth trajectory.”

“This transaction is a clear win for CURO and its shareholders. When closed, the transaction will increase our cash balances, providing greater balance sheet flexibility for potential opportunities including strategic M&A that will expand our product offerings and market reach. Furthermore, we will retain a meaningful equity stake in Katapult and have board representation in the newly public company. This gives us the opportunity to continue participating in the future direction of Katapult, as the company advances its position as the leading e-commerce POS financing platform focused on non-prime consumers,” Gayhardt concluded.

