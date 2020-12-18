RAYONT INC. -RAYT, REPORTS 2020 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

The focus of 2020 financial year was to complete the acquisition of the cancer-treatment technology license so that the company it is able to start commercializing it within the licensed territories. Given the life cycle of Next Generation Photo Dynamic Therapy (NGPDT) technology, the state of medical trials in territories like Australia and China and the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for revenue generation in the near term. Therefore, the company have decided to venture into the fast-growing remote education segment as business and education institutions surge toward online education in the wake of the global events of 2020. The main achievements for this financial year are:

Acquisition of Rayont International (L) Limited, a Malaysian clinical-stage life sciences company which holds the exclusive license for registering and commercializing Photosoft TM technology for the treatment of all cancers across Sub-Sahara African region.

Acquisition the assets of Workstar Tech (Aust) Pty Ltd which focuses on offering remote learning solutions artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), end-to-end employee engagement platforms, and cloud-based platform technologies.

“The current financial year has been a significant achievement as Rayont Inc. has completed the acquisition of cancer treatment assets; We have acquired revenue generating assets that will have a positive impact on the revenues and profitability of the company for the next financial year. “stated Marshini Thulkanam, the President and CEO of the Company.

2020 Financial Results:

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Total assets $ 3,259,621 $ 1,189,952 Total liabilities $ 2,337,102 $ 203,797 Revenues $ 186,663 — Net Income $ (229,445 ) $ (2,302,463 )

Marshini Thulkanam said “I am pleased with performance during this financial year. The focus for the upcoming year is to rapidly grow the digital content revenues and start the clinical trials of cancer treatment in at least one territory during the 2020-2021 financial year.”