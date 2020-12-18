As the year is drawing to a close, we once again find ourselves planning for the future, but also reflecting on the events of 2020. I am sure we can all agree that 2020 was filled with unforeseen challenges, and for some of us, also unexpected opportunities. However, I am pleased to report that, for Allarity, despite the challenges brought about by the global COVID pandemic, it was a year of positive transformation. We have advanced our pipeline, even though somewhat less rapid than we hoped for at the start of the year, we have delivered on improving operational results, and we have taken important steps to position the company for what we expect to be an era of carefully managed clinical and financial progress.

In 2020, our financial situation significantly improved. Early in the year, we managed to retool our balance sheet and, as a result, steer the company free of the historic dependency on short-term loan funding. This type of historical financing had weighed on the company’s outlook by creating a headwind. With the elimination of this financing, this headwind is now behind us.

As the year has progressed, we have repeatedly been able to show that our new focus on only three high priority programs, and our carefully reduction of costs, have been paying off. As a result, our operational cost has become 50% lower than the previous year. In addition, in June, we announced that our prior stock purchase in Lantern Pharma, Inc., from which we in-licensed our Irofulven program several years ago, were realized in our financials, resulting in over USD 500K to our balance sheet. We also instituted renewed equity financial instruments to better prepare the company for the future and creating a financial tailwind.

Along with positive financial improvements in our balance sheet, we monetized two of our non-prioritized portfolio programs, off our balance sheet, by our agreement with Smerud Medical Research International to continue clinical development of both LiPlaCis and 2X-111, together with their DRP companion diagnostics, resulting in potential future royalty stream on product sales and milestones if both drugs are approved of over US $30M. This has transformed our Q2 financials from a historic cash burn story to positively position the company for future development success. Besides utilizing our equity-financing agreements throughout the year, and monetizing our own secondary assets to the extent possible, our focus naturally also includes, on a continuing basis, to seek alternative non-dilutive sources of funds from the FDA and NIH, as well as other government funding sources, when such opportunities arise.