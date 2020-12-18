 

2020 in Review A Letter from Allarity’s CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 15:21  |  84   |   |   

Press Release       

 
To Our shareholders:

As the year is drawing to a close, we once again find ourselves planning for the future, but also reflecting on the events of 2020. I am sure we can all agree that 2020 was filled with unforeseen challenges, and for some of us, also unexpected opportunities. However, I am pleased to report that, for Allarity, despite the challenges brought about by the global COVID pandemic, it was a year of positive transformation. We have advanced our pipeline, even though somewhat less rapid than we hoped for at the start of the year, we have delivered on improving operational results, and we have taken important steps to position the company for what we expect to be an era of carefully managed clinical and financial progress. 

In 2020, our financial situation significantly improved. Early in the year, we managed to retool our balance sheet and, as a result, steer the company free of the historic dependency on short-term loan funding. This type of historical financing had weighed on the company’s outlook by creating a headwind. With the elimination of this financing, this headwind is now behind us.

As the year has progressed, we have repeatedly been able to show that our new focus on only three high priority programs, and our carefully reduction of costs, have been paying off. As a result, our operational cost has become 50% lower than the previous year.  In addition, in June, we announced that our prior stock purchase in Lantern Pharma, Inc., from which we in-licensed our Irofulven program several years ago, were realized in our financials, resulting in over USD 500K to our balance sheet.  We also instituted renewed equity financial instruments to better prepare the company for the future and creating a financial tailwind.

Along with positive financial improvements in our balance sheet, we monetized two of our non-prioritized portfolio programs, off our balance sheet, by our agreement with Smerud Medical Research International to continue clinical development of both LiPlaCis and 2X-111, together with their DRP companion diagnostics, resulting in potential future royalty stream on product sales and milestones if both drugs are approved of over US $30M. This has transformed our Q2 financials from a historic cash burn story to positively position the company for future development success. Besides utilizing our equity-financing agreements throughout the year, and monetizing our own secondary assets to the extent possible, our focus naturally also includes, on a continuing basis, to seek alternative non-dilutive sources of funds from the FDA and NIH, as well as other government funding sources, when such opportunities arise.

Seite 1 von 7
Allarity Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2020 in Review A Letter from Allarity’s CEO Press Release         To Our shareholders: As the year is drawing to a close, we once again find ourselves planning for the future, but also reflecting on the events of 2020. I am sure we can all agree that 2020 was filled with unforeseen …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Euro Manganese gibt Abschluss der zweiten Tranche einer Privatplatzierung bekannt
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Allarity Therapeutics Expands its Stenoparib License Rights to Include Anti-Viral Uses
30.11.20
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
340
OV.ST (Mkap €13 M) US-Zulassungsnatrag in 2020 (NierenKrebs)