 

PAVmed Announces Pricing of Additional $8.1 Million Common Stock Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company, today announced it has entered into agreements for the sale of approximately 5.1 million shares of common stock in a registered direct offering with predominantly existing institutional investors at a price of $1.60 per share for gross proceeds of $8.1 million.

The estimated net proceeds to PAVmed from the registered direct offering are expected to be approximately $7.4 million after deducting the placement agents’ fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the lead placement agent and Lake Street Capital Markets LLC is acting as co-placement agent in connection with the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248709) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 17, 2020. A prospectus supplement relating to the offering is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus included in the registration statement, may be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, or from the Company at One Grand Central Place, Suite 4600, New York, New York 10165, Telephone (212) 949-4319. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance innovative products to commercialization rapidly and with less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation while seeking to further expand its pipeline through relationships with its network of clinician innovators at leading academic centers. PAVmed’s diversified product pipeline addresses unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its four operating divisions include GI Health (EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus Technology), Minimally Invasive Interventions (CarpX Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome), Infusion Therapy (PortIO Implantable Intraosseus Vascular Access Device and NextFlo Highly Accurate Infusion Platform Technology), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

