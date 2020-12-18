 

Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes Prospectus for Admission to Trading of Newly Issued Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Press Release

18 December 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Publishes Prospectus for Admission to Trading of Newly Issued Shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) has today published a prospectus for admission to trading of the newly issued shares on Nasdaq Stockholm due to the resolved issue in kind as consideration for the acquisition of all shares in DCprime B.V. (The "Transaction"). The prospectus has been approved and registered by Finansinspektionen (the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority), is available on Immunicum's website, www.immunicum.se and will also be available on Finansinspektionen's website, www.fi.se.

Publication of Prospectus
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunicum on 18 December 2020 resolved to approve the Board's decision on November 18, 2020 to acquire all shares in DCprime B.V. through an issue in kind of 73,909,635 new shares in Immunicum. The prospectus has been prepared solely for the admission to trading of the newly issued shares on Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with the Transaction. The prospectus does not contain any offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire shares in Immunicum. The prospectus is available on Immunicum's website, www.immunicum.se, and will be available on Finansinspektionen's website, www.fi.se, within the next days.

The Transaction implies that the number of shares in Immunicum will increase by 73,909,635 shares from 92,257,531 shares to a total of 166,167,166 shares and that the share capital will increase by SEK 3,695,481.75, from SEK 4,612,876.55 to a total of SEK 8,308,358.30 SEK. The dilution for Immunicum's existing shareholders amounts to 44.48 percent of capital and votes (44.0 percent on a fully diluted basis considering outstanding warrants).

Financial and Legal Advisors
Erik Penser Bank is the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Delphi is the legal advisor to Immunicum in connection with the Transaction and has assisted the company in the preparation of the prospectus.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below on 18 December, 2020, at 3:30 pm CET.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sven Rohmann, CEO, MD, Ph.D.
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com  

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken
Paues Åberg Communications
Telephone: +46 76 190 90 51
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com 

MEDIA RELATIONS

Joanne Tudorica and Sophia Hergenhan, Ph.D.
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 171 351 2733
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

ABOUT DCPRIME

DCprime is the front-runner in the field of relapse vaccines, a new class of oncology vaccines administered after or in conjunction with standard of care therapy to delay or prevent disease recurrence. DCprime’s product is a whole-cell-based vaccine addressing blood cancers with a high risk of relapse. DCprime is pursuing similar vaccination approaches for solid tumors. DCprime believes relapse vaccines will improve survival by putting the patient’s immune system back in control. For more information, please visit: https://dcprime.com/

