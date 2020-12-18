Regarding the notices of concluded option agreements with the members of the Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 18 December 2020 it received notices regarding the concluded transactions related to securities of the Company (attached). Information about the notices is also provided in the material event notice of 18 December 2020 regarding the option agreements of key executives of the companies of the group ( link ).