Syneos Health Acquires Illingworth Research Group, a Leading Provider of Clinical Research Home Health Services

A pioneer in the clinical trial home health space, Illingworth Research provides in-home and on-site research nursing services for clinical trials in more than 46 countries for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. This includes mobile research nurse services which eliminate wasted travel time and allow patients to remain at home during challenging circumstances. With experience across Phase I–IV studies and a range of therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, rare disease and pediatrics, the Company also provides complementary patient-focused CRO services aimed at reducing patient and site burden.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the acquisition of Illingworth Research Group, a leading provider of clinical research home health services. With healthcare already becoming more local, COVID-19 has accelerated the need for in-home clinical trial services which have realized increasing demand in recent years.

The acquisition adds new scale and capabilities to Syneos Health’s decentralized clinical trial solutions. Syneos Health’s Decentralized Solutions strategy seeks to bring flexibility to each customers’ study, fueled by data, people, process and technology. Syneos Health taps its Dynamic Assembly network – an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators – to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions designed to strategically address the nuances of unique customer engagements. By bringing together the right elements for each study, the Company is able to provide a site- and patient-focused approach, with the goal of allowing sponsors to realize efficiencies in patient recruitment, engagement, improved access and patient diversity.

“The patient-focused solutions provided by Illingworth Research have never been more relevant as healthcare continues to move closer to the patient. COVID-19 has accelerated this need, benefiting patients who can continue to participate in trials from their homes and sponsors seeking new options built to boost enrollment rates,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Syneos Health. “Importantly, these solutions also help deliver on our commitment to increase diversity in clinical trials, accessing remote-based patients who traditionally would not have participated because of difficulty accessing research sites. I am pleased to welcome Illingworth Research to the Syneos Health family as we continue to enhance the way our decentralized trials are designed and delivered.”