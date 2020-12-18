 

Horizon Bancorp Named One of 20 “Performance Powerhouses” in National 2021 RankingBanking by Bank Director

-- Ranked No. 3 overall, Horizon was the highest-scoring bank with less than $10 billion in assets and the highest-ranked bank headquartered in Indiana --

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) earned the No. 3 spot in the www.rankingbanking.com study and was the highest-scoring financial institution with less than $10 billion in assets on the publication’s list of the top 20 “performance powerhouses” in the nation, “selected based on total shareholder return generated over a 20-year period ending June 30, 2020.”

Horizon was the highest-ranked Indiana-headquartered bank in the study, earning top-five scores in four categories, including those related to board strength, technology, lending and revenue. It ranked fourth for growth in loans and total revenues from December 2014 to December 2019.

“We are very proud to have Bank Director recognizing our record of success, which we attribute to our focus on providing customers exceptional service and sensible advice to build life-long relationships, as well as our commitment to managing a high-performing bank with a disciplined operating culture and a deliberate business mix in attractive Midwestern markets,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said.

The economies of Horizon’s markets -- northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan -- are expected to continue benefitting from an influx of commuters and other residents attracted by the regions’ lower taxes and housing costs, quality-of-life opportunities and business friendly environments. Horizon’s markets are also home to major corporate, healthcare and high-tech manufacturing employers making significant investments in their local operations, as well as some of the nation’s largest and most prominent public and private research universities.

Horizon’s residential, indirect auto and other consumer lending businesses primarily serve prime, in-market borrowers, while its commercial business focuses on high-quality, in-market sponsors.

Bank Director’s study, published on December 14, is available at www.bankdirector.com/rankingbanking/2021-rankingbanking-performance-powerhouses.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Contact:
Craig Dwight, Chairman & CEO
Phone: (219) 873-2725
Fax: (219) 873-9280

 


