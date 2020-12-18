 

COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes U.S. Enterprises to the Cloud

ISG Provider Lens report sees U.S. companies looking to service providers to assist them with a range of AWS-related functions

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adoption of cloud-based IT has increased dramatically in the U.S. after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with enterprises turning to service providers to help them move workloads to hyperscale providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens AWS – Ecosystem Partners Report for the U.S. finds pandemic-related disruptions in workforces, in supplier and customer relationships, and in business operations have accelerated digital transformation efforts overall, including cloud adoption.

“The core goal for many enterprises in 2020 has been ‘more digital, more quickly,’” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The scale of cloud adoption and use witnessed before 2020 is relatively minor compared to what most enterprises and providers are now experiencing.”

According to the latest ISG Index, global annual contract value (ACV) for the cloud-based as-a-service market—including both infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS)—was up nearly 15 percent, to $24.4 billion, in the first nine months of 2020. The bulk of the growth came from IaaS, up nearly 20 percent, to $17.8 billion. In the Americas, as-a-service ACV was up 40 percent, to $13.3 billion, during the same period, with IaaS up 58 percent, to $8.9 billion.

In the past, the ISG Provider Lens report notes, many U.S. enterprises kept their large-scale, complex and customized enterprise software environments partially on premises, but the pandemic has pushed them toward moving most of their applications and databases onto AWS and other hyperscale platforms. The broad availability of affordable and adaptable container technologies such as Kubernetes and Docker have accelerated this move to the cloud.

The report also finds many AWS service providers moving beyond helping their customers adopt cloud technologies to helping them refine their digital business strategies, with a focus on improved business outcomes. These consulting engagements are leading to customer interest in change management, design thinking and DevOps.

In addition, U.S. enterprises are increasingly focused on data analytics and machine learning, as their work-from-anywhere environments are spurring a huge wave of data discovery, the report says. Business leaders are beginning to pay attention to what data exists across all parts of the enterprise, instead of in specific functional areas. With this new holistic focus on enterprise data, including data generated by a growing range of IoT devices, enterprises are seeking AWS service providers that can help them with data analytics.

