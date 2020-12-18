Information Published in the Media

The company holds the opinion that the press release published by the Competition Council on 11 December 2020 ( http://kt.gov.lt/lt/naujienos/teismas-panaikino-antstolio-patvarkyma-l ... ) makes too extensive interpretation of the court ruling. In the process of enforcement, the Competition Council appealed the arrangement by the bailiff directing to pay the instalments for July and August 2020. The company notes that the schedule of penalty payment in 8 years has been directly agreed with the State Tax Inspectorate, which is the collector in this enforcement process. The Company makes these payments with due diligence.

