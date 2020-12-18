Reporting calendar in 2021
In 2021, the consolidated financial results of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS will be published on the following dates after the closing of market:
|2020 4th quarter and 12 months interim report
|January 21
|2020 audited annual report
|February 22
|2021 1st quarter and 3 months interim report
|April 13
|2021 2nd quarter and 6 months interim report
|July 13
|2021 3rd quarter and 9 months interim report
|October 12
Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000
